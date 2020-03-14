Recommended 4K monitor for photo editing under $1000

peppergomez
Gawd
- Joined
- Sep 15, 2011
- Messages
- 715
Hey all,
Been out of the loop for a year or so on monitor tech. I'm looking for a 4k monitor for photo editing under $1000. Ideally larger than 32" and not an ultra-widscreen 21:9 ratio. Ideally 16:10 if that is still being made. 60hz refresh rate is fine. Main criteria is image quality. Ideally 10 bit.
Thanks.
