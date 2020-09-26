Recommendations requested for cheap used graphics card - under $50

Just to give y'all some respite from GTX3080/3090 woes, I was wondering if anyone could recommend what they think the best bang for buck would be for an artist friend who needs a VGA upgrade.Currently, I can find a few used GTX960 or GTX770 cards on fleabay for around $35, including some tasty ASUS DCII cards or an eVGA that might have lifetime coverage:I've going by these very arbitrary benchmark rankings:Current card in the new machine (below) is a Quadro K620... which isn't going to blow much smoke up anyone's skirtTarget machine is a Dell Precision T5600 which should have...64Gb or 128GB of DDR3L ECCDual Xeon E5 2690 at 2.9GHz with burst around 3.8 iircPCIe NVMe SSD adaptersomething like a 1TB Sabrent Rocket NVMe SSDSome audio editing,some video editinghardcore spreadsheet usage... *gasp*At least 1000 browser tabs simultaneouslyWith the sale of her old machine, we should be able to create a rockin' upgrade from her current old fossilThe Dell Precision T5600 donor machine was gifted by a friend and could make for a surprisingly powerful buildWe're ditching the current single processor, adding dual xeons for $100 and 64GB or 128GB for $80-110... hopefullyObviously, with the above usage model she doesn't need anything superfast, and cost is an important factor when food and rent are serious considerations for someone who has little work currentlyHowever, this should give her a machine which will last five years without much issue, and be a massive upgrade from what she has currently. I'm actually a little jealous...The VGA card is the last component, so if you can think of something faster for similar money, we'd love to hear about it!Thanks in advance!