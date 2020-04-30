Recommendations - Im old and need a bigger monitor.

deathhorse

Hi all,

I have a 19in or 20in basic aoc monitor. I was wondering if someone knew a cheap place to buy new or used monitors. I'm looking for bigger than 24in. I mean i would complain if it was 27in. I was looking online a found a couple of deals but I know nothing about this stuff. I usually only upgrade when my monitor breaks. Couple of years back i had a 22in Asus ips i got from an hardforum member but my crazy 12 year old raged on it so thats e-waste.

Maybe around $100 i am afraid to buy a monitor off of offerup cause some people are super shitty and selling half working or not working stuff.
 
jbltecnicspro

Wow, your username and your monitor definitely check out:

1588285006089.png


In any case... This place has some sellers who would sell monitors. Otherwise, your local computer store, thrift store, goodwill may have some.
 
