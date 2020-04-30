Recommendations - Im old and need a bigger monitor.

Hi all,



I have a 19in or 20in basic aoc monitor. I was wondering if someone knew a cheap place to buy new or used monitors. I'm looking for bigger than 24in. I mean i would complain if it was 27in. I was looking online a found a couple of deals but I know nothing about this stuff. I usually only upgrade when my monitor breaks. Couple of years back i had a 22in Asus ips i got from an hardforum member but my crazy 12 year old raged on it so thats e-waste.



Maybe around $100 i am afraid to buy a monitor off of offerup cause some people are super shitty and selling half working or not working stuff.