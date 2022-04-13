Recommendations for wireless car charger for S22U?

After upgrading my phone, my current car charger only makes the battery last longer - over time the charge still goes down, just ~half as fast as without it... Can anyone recommend a good wireless car charger (windshield mount)?



If there's no real option for charging a phone like the S22U wirelessly, can someone recommend a good, working, and well-made supplier for magnetic charge+data cables? (I use my phone for USB tethering and my housemate borrows it for the music service and uses USB headphones, so I need data as well as charging) as well as a powerful 12v car-plug charger?



Thanks in advance!