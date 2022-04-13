Recommendations for wireless car charger for S22U?

A

Ashton

2[H]4U
Joined
Nov 13, 2004
Messages
2,508
After upgrading my phone, my current car charger only makes the battery last longer - over time the charge still goes down, just ~half as fast as without it... Can anyone recommend a good wireless car charger (windshield mount)?

If there's no real option for charging a phone like the S22U wirelessly, can someone recommend a good, working, and well-made supplier for magnetic charge+data cables? (I use my phone for USB tethering and my housemate borrows it for the music service and uses USB headphones, so I need data as well as charging) as well as a powerful 12v car-plug charger?

Thanks in advance!
 
N

NIZMOZ

2[H]4U
Joined
Oct 23, 2007
Messages
2,100
Iottie makes some of the best ones. I use an older one that fast charges and gets it fully charged while using it. I also use this cig plug to,provide it enough juice too.

Spigen USB C Car Charger, 65W Dual USB Car Charger Fast Charge (PD 3.0 45W + 20W) Type C Car Adapter for iPhone 13 Pro Max SE 2022 12 Mini Pixel 6 MacBook Air iPad Galaxy S22 S21 Ultra Plus Note 20 https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08PRZ815M/ref=cm_sw_r_apan_i_QNHNRHCNKZYY4VVXGFHZ?_encoding=UTF8&psc=1

Iottie store on Amazon has many to choose from. Make sure it has fast wireless charging. I think they come with the USB cig plug now.
 
