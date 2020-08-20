Recommendations for wifi router/ap for small apt.

masterosok
Gawd
Looking to upgrade the shitty wireless router that came with my internet service. I don't really need anything with a great deal a features just reliable and secure. It doesn't have to be a router since I am replacing the router that came with my service with a Sophos XG Firewall box. Been looking at the following devices
https://www.amazon.com/TP-Link-Wire...er+wifi+6&qid=1597975565&s=electronics&sr=1-3 - Wifi 6
https://www.amazon.com/TP-Link-AC17...fbff1ffb70b262dfa115df068e08a0&language=en_US - Wifi 5
