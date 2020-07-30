Recommendations for what place in the US I should use for good quality replacement batteries for my UPS?

I have a CyberPower CP1500PFCLCD, the older model that doesn't have the color screen that can tilt.



Anyway, I got this thing in late 2012, and it has served me well. But it's been tripping it's power protection lately and just shuts off. It is eight years old, so the batteries are pretty shot.



Finding compatible batteries isn't a problem, they are pretty standard, the problem is that everyone and their grandmother sells batteries nowadays, and the vast majority of them are low quality garbage that barely last a year.



Are there any good places/brands either retail in the US or online that one can recommend for good quality batteries? Is Batteries+ a good place or is that a place that sells more on it's name than product quality?