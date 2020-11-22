Recommendations for best card for 5120x1440? 6800XT vs 3080

I just recently purchased a 5120x1440p 120hz display, and I'm trying to figure out if the RX 6800XT or the 3080 is a better option for a video card at this res. I don't really care about ray tracing because I pretty much detest anything under about 90 fps, so ill have to wait for a future gen for RT On.



Anybody have any personal experience, or seen any reviews at this res? I'm wondering if the 6800XT at this res will basically come out even with the 3080 since it wins at 1440p and loses at 4k and it wont really matter which I go with.

3090 isn't an option, not going to spend more than 1k on a video card.



Thoughts?