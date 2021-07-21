Recommendations for audio card for listening to Classical Music?

Hello.



Before anything else, let me thank those who read this message and even more so for those who respond. I appreciate your patience and forbearance.



I 'm seeking suggestions for a new audio card for our old Velocity Micro Desktop PC. Years ago, we upgraded the sound card to the Asus Essence STXII but it stopped working about 2 months ago.

My wife and I do NOT play games on the PC. Rather, we listen (for the most part) to classical music (although she does, from time to time, listen to pop music, The Beatles, etc.).



Neither of us know much about PC's and, in fact, when we have a problem that we cannot solve I call the IT guy who used to take care of the PCs where we worked (we are not retired). Our budget is 200 to 500 dollars or so, although I'm a bit flexible. Some questions we have include the following: 1. Would an external sound card and DAC be recommended over an internal sound card? 2. If so, is it best to purchase them seperately or are combined units sold as well? If we buy "Powered Speakers" do we also need to also purchase a DAC?



I know this will seem elementary but any and all responses will be appreciated.



Thank you again.