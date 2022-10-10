Recommendations for a mid-tower ATX with 240mm AIO

Fitting my ADATA XPG Levante 240 AIO . Currently, it's mounted on the top of my 750D with plenty of space, but I'm finding it difficult finding specs on mid-tower that take AIOs.

. Currently, it's mounted on the top of my 750D with plenty of space, but I'm finding it difficult finding specs on mid-tower that take AIOs. Fitting my PNY XLR8 3090 (30cm length). I'll unlikely move to a 4-series anytime soon, but would like at least some room to grow e.g. if there's a new card that's 34cm in length, I want to fit that

Ideally it would have 4 USB ports in the front panel, although not a deal breaker if not as I could just get a front-panel USB hub.

Rest of my specs in sig

I'm downsizing from my Obsidian 750D that I've been using for the past 5-6 years to a mid-tower ATX. My main concerns are as follows:Any advice welcome and appreciated.