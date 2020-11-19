Recommendations for 24-25" IPS display

Buying this for a teenage gamer. Space constraints dictate this size monitor; I prefer IPS. Would like to stay under $400 or so.



Contenders so far are Alienware 2521 (not really sure what the various suffixes mean) or the Dell U2520. I've had a lot of Dell monitors in the past and would feel comfortable staying with them.



These 2 monitors seem so similar; I'm not sure what would be best. The AW has Freesync...I'm not sure which video card he has. He's not very technical, so if he has an Nvidia card, if this would require a particular hookup (display port vs HDMI) in order for Nvidia to work correctly, his eyes will cross and he won't remember (and I guess if he has AMD, it would work automatically). But the main difference the AW offers is 240 Hz. Would that be beneficial for him, knowing his PC is a bit long in the tooth; 5 years old or more? The Dell has 60 Hz; is that a safer choice?



Any feedback on either the AW or the Dell? Or any other monitor to consider?