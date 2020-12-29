Recommendation wanted for good wireless 5.1 headphones

I've been watching a lot more TV and movies now that I have an LC48cx, and am wanting a good (not super fancy or expensive, though) pair of 5.1 wireless headphones. I ride a treadmill or bike when I watch stuff and have to crank the volume to hear the dialog, and live in an apartment building.



Wireless is preferred because I will be like 5-6 feet from the computer and running, walking, or biking.



They don't have to be noise cancelling but it would be nice if they have a mic in case I want to use them while gaming.



Thanks