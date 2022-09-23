Recommendation wanted for a reliable USB hub

I brought this USB hub in December of 2020 and since then I've pretty much been tolerating it being flaky. Not so long after buying it and plugging it in, Windows would stop recognizing it as a valid USB Device. I've just reinstalled Windows and the same thing is happening. Sometimes things that I plug into it will drop in-and-out like external hard drives.Maybe this is what I get for buying an inexpensive one. I'm using a laptop with only 3 USB ports so I definitely need a USB hub for external drives and peripherals. Can someone recommend one that doesn't suck?