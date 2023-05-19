[Recommendation Requested] Laptop for student for around $500?

Pkirk618
Supreme [H]ardness
- Joined
- Sep 12, 2002
- Messages
- 5,737
Hi, my daughter-in-law is looking to replace her Chromebook. It did the job for undergraduate school. She asked me for some help but I haven't followed laptop trends in a while. She has access to an Army/Navy Exchange too.
She likes Dell, Toshiba and I think she mentioned HP.
I'm thinking,16gb ram and 1TB or storage to start. SD expandability makes sense as well.
Suggestions or considerations?
She likes Dell, Toshiba and I think she mentioned HP.
I'm thinking,16gb ram and 1TB or storage to start. SD expandability makes sense as well.
Suggestions or considerations?