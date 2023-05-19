[Recommendation Requested] Laptop for student for around $500?

Pkirk618

Hi, my daughter-in-law is looking to replace her Chromebook. It did the job for undergraduate school. She asked me for some help but I haven't followed laptop trends in a while. She has access to an Army/Navy Exchange too.

She likes Dell, Toshiba and I think she mentioned HP.

I'm thinking,16gb ram and 1TB or storage to start. SD expandability makes sense as well.

Suggestions or considerations?
 
Mad Maxx

Of those you mentioned, I'd go with a Dell XPS 13 11th/12th gen. Get an onsite warranty so the repair tech goes to her instead of having to send the laptop to Dell, but only buy 1 year at a time. They'll send plenty of renewal reminders when the expiration date nears.

If she's open to a Mac, the M1 Air is the best bang-for-the-buck laptop ever released.
 
