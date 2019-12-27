Recommendation on comfortable 8-12hr office chair for big guy

My company replaced everyone's chairs about a year ago, and us big guys have already destroyed the new ones. They bought a bunch of cheap ass chairs that are getting more and more uncomfortable by the day. Unfortunately my old chair is long gone, as that one was pretty comfortable (no idea the brand/model). I'm 6'-4", 300lbs, and have a fairly athletic build. When in the office I mostly sit at my desk all day, often with legs crossed. This current chair is starting to kill my legs and lower back. I need something with way more support in the bottom cushion as well as lumbar support that isn't just some cheap plastic slider that will break off the second I sit in the chair. Here's what I'm looking for in a chair: - VERY comfortable for extended periods (8-12hrs) - Able to support 300lbs, and not be wobbly - Be relatively free of squeaks and creaks - Have adjustable height or flip-up arm rests, so I'm able to roll chair up to my desk without interference - Have tilt with tilt lock (I'd really like a chair that can also lock in tilted position, but not required) - Have some kind of respectable warranty - Ideally not be too flashy as to stand out in the office ha ha Materials aren't really relevant as long as its strong, good quality, and comfortable. I've spent countless hours scouring Amazon, Google and other websites trying to get a feel for who makes good chairs, and which models are best, but I feel like I cannot get reliable information online. There are some name brands that I'm accustomed to seeing in offices, such as Hon, but the individual models seem to be very hit or miss on reviews. I stopped at my local Staples and Office Depot, but unfortunately they had pretty terrible selection - mostly no-name branded chairs and nothing higher end at all. I'm not even going to attempt to get my company to pay for this, because I know that would be a waste of my time. So this is coming out of my own pocket. That said, I would really like to keep it under $500. Then again, I'm probably spending at least 1/3 of my life sitting in this chair, so I'm more inclined to not cheap-out on a purchase like this...