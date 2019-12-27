Recommendation on comfortable 8-12hr office chair for big guy

Discussion in 'Gaming & Office Furniture' started by fatryan, Nov 22, 2019.

    fatryan

    My company replaced everyone's chairs about a year ago, and us big guys have already destroyed the new ones. They bought a bunch of cheap ass chairs that are getting more and more uncomfortable by the day. Unfortunately my old chair is long gone, as that one was pretty comfortable (no idea the brand/model).

    I'm 6'-4", 300lbs, and have a fairly athletic build. When in the office I mostly sit at my desk all day, often with legs crossed. This current chair is starting to kill my legs and lower back. I need something with way more support in the bottom cushion as well as lumbar support that isn't just some cheap plastic slider that will break off the second I sit in the chair.

    Here's what I'm looking for in a chair:
    - VERY comfortable for extended periods (8-12hrs)
    - Able to support 300lbs, and not be wobbly
    - Be relatively free of squeaks and creaks
    - Have adjustable height or flip-up arm rests, so I'm able to roll chair up to my desk without interference
    - Have tilt with tilt lock (I'd really like a chair that can also lock in tilted position, but not required)
    - Have some kind of respectable warranty
    - Ideally not be too flashy as to stand out in the office ha ha

    Materials aren't really relevant as long as its strong, good quality, and comfortable.

    I've spent countless hours scouring Amazon, Google and other websites trying to get a feel for who makes good chairs, and which models are best, but I feel like I cannot get reliable information online. There are some name brands that I'm accustomed to seeing in offices, such as Hon, but the individual models seem to be very hit or miss on reviews. I stopped at my local Staples and Office Depot, but unfortunately they had pretty terrible selection - mostly no-name branded chairs and nothing higher end at all.

    I'm not even going to attempt to get my company to pay for this, because I know that would be a waste of my time. So this is coming out of my own pocket. That said, I would really like to keep it under $500. Then again, I'm probably spending at least 1/3 of my life sitting in this chair, so I'm more inclined to not cheap-out on a purchase like this...
     
    johnny555

    Check out a used Herman Miller Aeron. I'm the same height at 235lbs. I've had mine at work for many years and am comfortable sitting in it all day. Still looks good and no issues with it. Because of my experience with it at work I bought a used one for home use at around $450.
     
    Archaea

    fatryan

    For some reason none of these replies were showing up for me until just now. I didn't see any responses this afternoon, and i ended up buying a chair at a local furniture shop. It's not a brand name which has me slightly worried, but i got to sit in it and it's really comfortable and feels very solid and has all the features i want and more.

    I bought an Office Source 24/7 Executive High Back chair. It's rated for 400lbs and supposedly has a limited lifetime warranty, however i found conflicting information about the warranty on their website. The general warranty sheet says both the "24/7” chairs and "big and tall" chairs only have a 2 year warranty, however the spec sheet for this exact model still says "limited lifetime warranty" directly on it (no additional info though).

    Anyone have any experience with this company's chairs? I paid a little over $400 for it, so it's in the same ballpark as a Hon or other common office brands. Seems steep for a no-name brand, but it does seem solid.
     
    fatryan

    This is the spec sheet for the chair i bought
     

    DoubleTap

    6'6" 325

    You need a Steelcase Leap plus.

    Spendy but worth it.

    Accept no substitute.

    The chairs you see in local office stores are meant for regular sized people to use a few hours per day.

    You're not going to find a good chair for a big guy to use for 8 plus hours per day for under a grand.

    They dont exist.

    I got super lucky and got mine barely used for $700 because it had a minor problem. Steelcase has a 10yr warranty and when I called them, they sent a tech 25 miles to my home office, diagnosed the issues and then came back a week later with the part and fixed the chair. For free.

    Get one.
     
    Archaea

    Read my post above. You can, and I did. Mine has a 10 year warranty.
     
    DoubleTap

    Do you use your chair for 8-12 hours per day?

    The amazon reviews are uninspiring and say the warranty on the cushion is only one year.

    https://www.amazon.com/product-reviews/B012Y0JAKE

    I'm glad you like yours but this is not a heavy duty, made to last, high quality chair for extended daily use.
     
    Archaea

    Yes

    I use it for 8-10 hours a day 2 days a week when I work from home and I use it quite a bit on sat and sunday as well at my gaming/pc workstation.

    My seat has held up amazingly for 3 years. My only gripe with the chair is the bonded leather. I bought mine in 2016, and as I guess expected the bonded leather on the arm rest has started to crack. :(

    Ive not noticed it elsewhere yet. The lumbar and the seat cushion have lasted amazingly. Ive broken the back support mechanism of three $700 chairs at work by leaning back. The Serta Hensley takes my upper body weight just fine. I can lean back and the chair supports me and I don't have to do a abdominal crunch to sit back up like other chairs. When I sat in chairs at the local office stores this one was simply fully next level over anything else I sat in. It still is my favorite office chair these years later. I have four young kids (age 2-10)and I have to chase them out of it all the time. They like to spin on it and abuse it and so far its not been worse for that wear. So Im not sure what you'd have to do to wear out the seat cushions but that 175lb reviewer on amazon who said he's flattened his cushion in a year or two has a VASTLY different experience than me at my 275-285lb average weight.
     
    fatryan

    well I've already bought a chair now. So for me to cancel that order, I think I'd have to be really wowwed.

    That steelcase chair has a really thin bottom cushion, which would concern me a lot considering one of the biggest issues im having with my current chair is the pressure on my legs at the front edge. It's not even the support of my ass, it's my legs! They're like killing me after a couple hours.

    I also really wouldn't feel comfortable not trying the chair out first. The office furniture store I went to had a few $1k-$1.5 name brand chairs. I tried one that was about $1.4 and it felt like I was sitting on a toilet...not at all comfortable in the bottom cushion. I doubt anywhere around here keeps those in stock.
     
    DoubleTap

    Some of the high end chairs are really weird and bad. I like the Leap Plus a lot - I use mine for work and play at home, 7 days a week and I've had it for 3+ years now.

     
    fatryan

    I checked their site and the only steelcase dealer here in the Baltimore metro area is about 3 blocks from my office, however they don't appear to be a retail store. Their website seems to indicate they're more of an "office design" firm in which they provide full service AE, layouts, procurement, delivery, etc. Doesn't appear there's any way to go try out any chairs :-/
     
    DoubleTap

    Some of those companies have showrooms by appointment but a smaller company is less likely to have a leap plus on hand,
     
    fatryan

    Its a pretty small building, so I doubt they have much if any chairs to show. That just kills me. I want to try the damn chair first!
     
    DoubleTap

    Might be worth trying craigslist for a Leap plus or Criterion plus. Save money and try exactly what you're going to buy.

    I started looking once after getting a nice bonus ang got lucky.
     
    cjcox

    I agree. I have what became the Leap. Have had it for many many many years... let's just say that the faux leather is coming off. Wobbles a bit now, but man, one great chair. Worth the expense. I used to be about 285lbs, I'm also only 6'. I'm actually around 250 now. Maybe it wouldn't work for somebody bigger, but anyhow, I do agree about the quality of this chair.
     
    DoubleTap

    The leap is some 20 years old, how old is your chair?
     
    cjcox

    Hmmm... it's from 2002. Maybe I just don't remember it being called Leap.
     
    DoubleTap

    Steelcase has a lot of designs. I worked for Citizens Communications in the late 1990s and the whole company got leap chairs...
     
    defaultluser

    My workplace standardized on Humanscaale Task Chars, and they have been fantastic. About the same price as that Steelcase.

    Ours are coming up on 8 years old, and ALL the ones on our office area are still fantastic. Even the ones we snuck down to the lab are still mostly together (they tend to get more use than the rest of the crappy-older lab chairs) :D
     
    diableri

    I've been using aerons at work and at home. Office work, for nearly 30 years. The one at home which I have had since the year they were introduced has been rebuilt once (for only the cost of shipping I might add). I've been as heavy as 270 and now settled down to around 230 so I'm not in the size category we're talking here.

    I am however really hard on everything I use unfortunately. I've toyed with the idea of switching chairs but every time I sit in something else, the aeron wins out. Getting a used one for $300-$350 in the LA area is pretty easy and the big guys even ship reasonably. I can't recommend them enough, especially in warmer climates (due to the mesh).
     
    ng4ever

    This. Steelcase is excellent. They replaced my whole chair free under the warranty because part of the seat was coming apart I took a picture of about 6 months to 1 year after I bought it from Amazon.com directly Amazon LLC.

    This is a 60 pound chair.
     
    fatryan

    Been using this chair for like 1-2 weeks now, and I seem to be having the same issue with pressure on my legs that I had with the old chair. It seems as though the bottom cushion is deceivingly unsupportive. It initially seemed thick and cushiony, but now my legs just hurt after a couple hours just like with the original chair. God, I do not feel like going through the hassle of swapping this thing out! :-/
     
    diableri

    Sorry to see that, does the one you wound up with have a angle adjustment where you can tip the seat down in the front or have you already tried that? It's one of the office ergo peoples got for numb or sore legs in a new chair. Regardless, hope you find a good solution.
     
    fatryan

    It has a tilt, but it doesn't tilt more forward than about level. I do not think I would find a forward tilt particularly comfortable though anyway. I think I'm a little better off with the hydraulic lift set higher, but then I can't get the armrests under the table, which is even worse.
     
    fatryan

    This is what I'm working with...
     

    fatryan

    Well i just pulled the trigger on a steelcase leap v2.

    After comparing specs, i realized that the only thing the leap plus has on the leap v2 is width and an extra 100lbs of capacity. Other specs are actually worse on the leap plus, and it's almost twice the price!

    Got it from Smart Furniture, which has free returns for 45 days with free shipping and return shipping. That's a solid deal right there! And they're an authorized steelcase dealer, so full warranty!
     
    fatryan

    fatryan

    Despite it being broken, I'm still using it (at the moment)...

    This Leap chair really is not that comfortable at all. I'm like shocked after reading your guys and many others' reviews on this chair. Its already starting to hurt my legs, and Ive only been using it for like 1-2 hours.

    Really really frustrated right now...
     
