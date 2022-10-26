[Recommendation] Largest flash media/organizer case of multiple types?

I'm wondering if anyone can recommend a media storage case / organizer. I want to have all of my media all in one neat, secure carry case / location.



I have about 60 SDHC cards (and growing), at least 40 USB sticks, probably 15 CF cards, 5 Sony memory sticks, and very few micro SD cards.



I don't want to just toss them as a bunch in a pouch, I am looking for something that will hold each drive in a standard row/column format.



I see a few on Amazon and Google images, but nothing that would seem to encompass what I have with room to grow without having to have multiple cases. I do a lot of live video shoots so the SD cards add up fast.



Anyone have a recommendation / link to something seen or have yourself?



Trying to stay under $100 (but flexible for the right product), can be a soft or hard case, doesn't need to be waterproof.



Thanks for any tips.