Recommendation for PC Case that supports large GPUs RTX 4080 with at least 4 HDD bays

Most modern cases do not provide much HDD bays these days to make room for larger cards and most of the older cases cannot fit modern GPUs due to HDD cages.
Can anyone recommend a good PC case that can fit 4 HDD comfortably and 1 SSD that provides plenty of room for a larger GPU (i.e. RTX 4080)?
I plan to eventually pair my RTX 4080 with my 6700k system (when I upgrade the RTX 4080 in a few years). The 6700k system currently is in a Phanteks Enthoo Luxe but this case can't fit a RTX 4080.
Any suggestions would be greatly appreciated. Ideally midtower or dual chamber case but willing to look at full tower as well.
Thanks!
