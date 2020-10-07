Recommendation for monitor with low minimum brightness?

I'm looking to get a monitor with low minimum brightness - well under 40 nits. I've been using a Dell U2412M which I'm generally happy with, but its minimum brightness is too high for me to comfortably use in the dark (39 nits according to this review). Something with a minimum brightness the same as or lower than a 2016 MacBook Pro would be preferable (no idea on the exact nits, but looks roughly half as bright as my Dell).
Besides a low minimum brightness, it'd be nice to have the following as well:
- Decent color accuracy (at least as good as current monitor)
- Rotatable to portrait orientation
- 1920x1200
Thanks for reading.
Besides a low minimum brightness, it'd be nice to have the following as well:
- Decent color accuracy (at least as good as current monitor)
- Rotatable to portrait orientation
- 1920x1200
Thanks for reading.