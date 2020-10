Recommendation for monitor with low minimum brightness?

I'm looking to get a monitor with low minimum brightness - well under 40 nits. I've been using a Dell U2412M which I'm generally happy with, but its minimum brightness is too high for me to comfortably use in the dark (39 nits according to this review ). Something with a minimum brightness the same as or lower than a 2016 MacBook Pro would be preferable (no idea on the exact nits, but looks roughly half as bright as my Dell).Besides a low minimum brightness, it'd be nice to have the following as well:- Decent color accuracy (at least as good as current monitor)- Rotatable to portrait orientation- 1920x1200Thanks for reading.