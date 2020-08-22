Recommendation for gaming case with power button on front panel and NOT on top.

Hi,



I need a new case for a new gaming build. I was looking at $100-200 range. A main requisite is that the power button/reset buttons CANNOT be located on top of the case, they need to be on the front panel. I have looked around but most manufacturers place it on top nowadays. I have two cats who love to use my PC case as a stepping stool of sorts, so I rather not have them constantly step on the power button. As a disclaimer, I will not get rid of the cats to solve the issue. I love those cats. Thanks!