Recommendation for cheap used Android phone for Walabot

Walabot DIY, Walabot DIY PLus and Walabot DIY Plus X are compatible with phones that run

Android 7.0 or above

with USB On-the-Go (OTG) support.

Please note that the phone you use with the Walabot does not require a cell or data connection Click to expand...

I'd rather get more cores and better storage/memory

I'm hoping to get some recommendations for a decent used Android phone I can pick up either in the forums or on fleaBay.I've been an iPhone user for over ten years now and have lost touch with what is worth having and what isn't.I'm looking to spend as little as possible, ideally $20 or less and google tells me the requirements for the App are as follows:For those reasons, I don't care about 5G or similar - I can probably even use a locked phone as I will only be using WiFi.I'd be interested in pointers regarding which brands tend to have reliability issues, and which manufacturerstend to keep their products updated for the longest period of time (for Android updates etc.)Also, which models lend themselves to third party ROMS or updates - been I while since I looked at Cyanogenor anything similar... that name alone probably dates my knowledgeSo, what would you think I could get for my dollahs?!I have a FS/FT thread I'm going to be updating this week, so if you have something, don't hesitate to post there.Thank you, in advance, for any assistance!