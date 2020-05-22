Recommendation for a 15-Minute UPS with Clean Power

So I'm interested in a cheap home UPS that gives 15, or even 5 minutes of power, and also delivers a clean, smooth current. I dunno if that terminology is correct, but if you're the one who knows about this stuff then you probably know what I mean.



The UPS should also be able to send a signal to my PC to shutdown gracefully if the power is lost.



Anyways, my spending limit is $20 to $120, unless you laugh and say I've gotta spend more. Then fine. But my hope is something less than $100.