Recommendation for 2nd wireless router/switch

Hi All-



I'm planning on running an ethernet cable from my current Xfinity router and installing a 2nd wifi router/switch to then run ethernet to the rest of my house. Any recommendations for a router to choose for this or should I just look at budget/affordable?



I use the LAN for gaming with the ethernet cables and WIFI for devices/work computer. The goal of the 2nd wifi router is just to boost signal since the current one is only OK.



Cheers and thanks for the input!