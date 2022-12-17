Recommend your current "best value" M.2 NVMe drive

I am currently looking to upgrade two (2) systems from SATA SSDs to M.s NVMe drives. I do not need top-of-the-line drives nor the cheapest. I am looking for recommendations for a "best value" drive with a balance of good performance and an affordable/reasonable price. I do not mind going with 512 MB versus 1 TB drives to keep the cost down and because I am buying two. Also, would I even notice much of a difference in speed/load times between a SATA SSD and M.2 NVMe as a boot drive?



Thanks ...