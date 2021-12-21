Recommend: monitor for home office and photo edits

I'm looking for advice on the perfect monitor for my needs. Max budget is around $700, but spending less means I get my next lens sooner.



I work from home most days (engineer) meaning I use very large spreadsheets and spend too much time writing ridiculously complicated emails. I also do a lot of MS Teams meetings where I am waiting for my turn to present (but working on other stuff while waiting).



My hobby is photography. I sell a few dozen wall prints per year, so I'm officially losing money (net) but losing less due to these sales. I'd like to get a dock and switching system so I can flip from work to photo editing very easily. Because I do sometimes make large prints, I would like accurate colors, but I also don't think I need top-end caliber.



I've mostly been looking at 27" and 32" 4k IPS monitors. HP z27xs G3 Dreamcolor and HP z32 are typical examples (along with their Dell counterparts). I'm open to any brand, but having access to manufacturer outlet pricing is a big advantage to Dell, HP has it too but generally fewer in stock, I think they dump a lot of their refurb on resellers.



For photos, 27" 4k gives me better ppi than 32" but for productivity work, I'll have to upscale text more.



I've also looked at the 34" class 21:9 segment. Those seem mostly for gaming, but having that much side-by-side real estate looks tempting for productivity.



Further down the list of priorities is clean installation. I'm behind the times in connectors, currently using DP to my old 24" monitor. With USB-C, can that handle both power and video? Having fewer cables would be nice, I'm looking to upgrade my desk and hide wires as much as possible.



If you've made it this far, I bet you have some great advice. Please share.