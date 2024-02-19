Recommend me the cheapest 1080p/1440p 144hz 24"-27" monitor for my 11 year old daughters first gaming PC

Hey guys I'm looking for the most inexpensive 1080p-1440p 144hz 24-27"monitor for my daughters first gaming PC.

I'm thinking about $100-$150 because I'm not sure how much she is even going to game being her first PC, but in case she does get into some games I don't want her to suffer with a 60hz hence the 144hz recommendation and trying to keep it as inexpensive as possible.

This is truly a budget build for a kid so as cheap as possible but the best cheap one if that makes sense.

Thanks guys.



Oh I'm probably going to hook it up to a 2060 or 3060 or something like that not that it matters though just fyi.