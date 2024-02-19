Recommend me the cheapest 1080p/1440p 144hz 24"-27" monitor for my 11 year old daughters first gaming PC

Hey guys I'm looking for the most inexpensive 1080p-1440p 144hz 24-27"monitor for my daughters first gaming PC.
I'm thinking about $100-$150 because I'm not sure how much she is even going to game being her first PC, but in case she does get into some games I don't want her to suffer with a 60hz hence the 144hz recommendation and trying to keep it as inexpensive as possible.
This is truly a budget build for a kid so as cheap as possible but the best cheap one if that makes sense.
Oh I'm probably going to hook it up to a 2060 or 3060 or something like that not that it matters though just fyi.
 
Check this out on @Newegg:pixio PX248 Prime Advanced 24" 1920 x 1080 FHD 144Hz FAST IPS 1ms GTG AMD Radeon FreeSync Premium eSports IPS Gaming Monitor https://www.newegg.com/p/N82E168247...c=snc-social-_-sr-_-9SIAB71J8B5442-_-02182024

This one?

Or this one

AOC 24G15N 24" 180Hz 1ms Gaming Monitor - Full HD, Adaptive-Sync, 3-Sided Frameless, HDR Ready, 3-Year Zero-Bright-Dot https://a.co/d/40jipt6

Is pixio brand good or aoc brand? Never heard of either lol

This white one would go perfectly with all her white furniture

MSI Pro MP243XW, 24" Monitor IPS FHD (1920 x 1080) Non-Glare with Super Narrow Bezel 100HZ 1ms 16:9 with Tilt Stand, White https://a.co/d/8myehlC
 
