Recommend me speakers for a curved monitor iRacing setup

R

Rev. Night

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Mar 30, 2004
Messages
1,882
So I built a gaming pc for a friend so he could enjoy his iRacing properly. He was previously playing on old laptop that made my DX66 look good (see OldMan.png). I recommended him a very nice flat OLED gaming tv Samsung S90D that has everything he could possibly want. What does he do? Ignores my advice, goes rogue, and buy a monstrous ultrawide curved Samsung Odyssey G95C. Does zero research on this whatsoever. After signing off on the pc, I give it to him, he goes home and then complains that he can't get the sound to work. Mind you it worked just fine on my tv here at my house.

The reason? This $850 monitor doesn't come with internal speakers.

LOL

So here we are now trying to think of an audio solution that will fit his setup. The smart thing to do (he won't) is to make it parallel and then face the shelf wall. This would allow for a decent 2.1 setup with the left and right speakers on opposite sides of the shelf and the omni-bass subwoofer being somewhat close. He is adament that the rig be diagnol into the corner. The right speaker could still easily be on the shelf, sub wherever, but where do we put that left speaker? Nail in a stand and put it on the wall? I guess but not ideal. Floor stands? maybe.

They don't make curved soundbars and a straight one would look weird against a curved monitor.

His monitor did come with a 2 post stand. Could we hook up speaker stands to that somehow? He doesn't need 5.1, just something decent upfront.

vroom vroom
 

Attachments

  • OldMan.PNG
    OldMan.PNG
    1 MB · Views: 0
  • View 1.PNG
    View 1.PNG
    2 MB · Views: 0
  • View 2.PNG
    View 2.PNG
    2.1 MB · Views: 0
Mad Maxx said:
Klipsch Promedia 2.1 is still one of the all time best bang for the buck deals in computer audio. It punches way above it's weight class.
Click to expand...
I feel they are good, but better studio speakers in the 100 range if you care less about bass. I has the 2.1 setup and it leaves some fidelity to be desired compared to dedicated studio monitors. If I want bass, I can make a sub hit way harder then the klipsch stuff for 100. I have a pair of klipsch r15m bookshelf speakers and feel they outperform the promedia 2.1 setup even without a sub.
 
As an Amazon Associate, HardForum may earn from qualifying purchases.
cdabc123 said:
I feel they are good, but better studio speakers in the 100 range if you care less about bass. I has the 2.1 setup and it leaves some fidelity to be desired compared to dedicated studio monitors. If I want bass, I can make a sub hit way harder then the klipsch stuff for 100. I have a pair of klipsch r15m bookshelf speakers and feel they outperform the promedia 2.1 setup even without a sub.
Click to expand...
You also need an external amp or receiver to drive the R15M. Klipsch are efficient so an uber powerful amp/receiver isn't needed, but it's still an extra expense that might exceed his $100-$200 budget. The R15M is discontinued anyway.
 
Last edited:
Mad Maxx said:
You also need an external amp or receiver to drive the R15M. Klipsch are efficient so an uber powerful amp/receiver isn't needed, but it's still an extra expense that might exceed his $100-$200 budget. The R15M is discontinued anyway.
Click to expand...
True, I got the speakers plus a receiver for 40 each. Although the promedia set is decent, it just feels like other dedicated bookshelf speekers can be found in that range
 
The problem with 2.1 speakers is that where and how do I put the left speaker? All he has is that wall and ideally we aren't nailing or adhering anything to it.
 
Rev. Night said:
The problem with 2.1 speakers is that where and how do I put the left speaker? All he has is that wall and ideally we aren't nailing or adhering anything to it.
Click to expand...
Mount them to the monitor posts. Zip tie or screw some kind of little shelf there
https://www.amazon.ca/WALI-Clamping-Bookshelf-Surrounding-SWM201/dp/B01GUITK24/ref=mp_s_a_1_4?crid=2OUT4CE30B7XV&dib=eyJ2IjoiMSJ9.RoZuHQJ_okPoDliPqLht7Vq1JfNKdnyIogsEeT6UFIv3SlBxJw7hHEDwPzV9lV1vBTiW5i9qhB0ODh2ThgDUMV44UxjPFAJMys23-WiVFYGszGY86yGQ-8uenGWdzPv1Yf7FjJYUIfQl9VdcZ-443lAalo8wJ1FMwX9gp2beonW4Fk5SFp9ZEr7mWjCEk-ucgVe4WjV8qJaMTs3_08C0Sw.ednTYDQgnmwhUI4auuKGyclkOTNybiV3KBgTbvaWkeg&dib_tag=se&keywords=speaker+wall+mount&qid=1735912132&sprefix=speaker+,aps,111&sr=8-4

Something like this maybe

Looking at the picture of his set up I'd say he made the right choice with the monitor.
 
As an Amazon Associate, HardForum may earn from qualifying purchases.
Straight sound bar wouldn't look weird, it would look like a sound bar....

Or headphones, better sound anyways.
 
What he said, honestly headphones will be a lot better in this price range.
 
Necro post, but they do make a few curved soundbars for TV's at least.

(Samsung HW-J8500 Curved 9.1 Channel Soundbar, Proscan CURPSB4888, LG Electronics LAS855M Curved Sound Bar)​

Some of these are a few years old but may be what your looking for)
 
As an Amazon Associate, HardForum may earn from qualifying purchases.
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top