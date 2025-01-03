Recommend me speakers for a curved monitor iRacing setup

So I built a gaming pc for a friend so he could enjoy his iRacing properly. He was previously playing on old laptop that made my DX66 look good (see OldMan.png). I recommended him a very nice flat OLED gaming tv Samsung S90D that has everything he could possibly want. What does he do? Ignores my advice, goes rogue, and buy a monstrous ultrawide curved Samsung Odyssey G95C. Does zero research on this whatsoever. After signing off on the pc, I give it to him, he goes home and then complains that he can't get the sound to work. Mind you it worked just fine on my tv here at my house.



The reason? This $850 monitor doesn't come with internal speakers.



LOL



So here we are now trying to think of an audio solution that will fit his setup. The smart thing to do (he won't) is to make it parallel and then face the shelf wall. This would allow for a decent 2.1 setup with the left and right speakers on opposite sides of the shelf and the omni-bass subwoofer being somewhat close. He is adament that the rig be diagnol into the corner. The right speaker could still easily be on the shelf, sub wherever, but where do we put that left speaker? Nail in a stand and put it on the wall? I guess but not ideal. Floor stands? maybe.



They don't make curved soundbars and a straight one would look weird against a curved monitor.



His monitor did come with a 2 post stand. Could we hook up speaker stands to that somehow? He doesn't need 5.1, just something decent upfront.



vroom vroom