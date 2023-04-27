Recommend me an Android Phone - Battery life, smallish size, and good updates are priorities

I've been a Pixel user for several years now, but the battery life of this Pixel 7 I just picked up brand new sucks balls. I have to put on the battery saver just to get a full day out of it. I previously had a 6a and it actually seemed a lot better. I still had 30% or so at the end of the day. Pixel 6a was on a Verizon MVNO, Pixel 7 is on T-mobile. Not sure if the carrier itself is the reason for the poor battery life.



Not sure if it makes a difference, but I'm currently on T-mobile, but I like having the option to use Verizon if I have to.



I don't want anything bigger than a Pixel 7. Honestly, I'd prefer smaller.



So far, I've been primarily looking at the S23. The Asus Zenphone 9 is nice, but Asus only does something minimal like 2 years of support. Maybe the Sony Xperia 10 IV? Any other options?