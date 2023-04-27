Recommend me an Android Phone - Battery life, smallish size, and good updates are priorities

I've been a Pixel user for several years now, but the battery life of this Pixel 7 I just picked up brand new sucks balls. I have to put on the battery saver just to get a full day out of it. I previously had a 6a and it actually seemed a lot better. I still had 30% or so at the end of the day. Pixel 6a was on a Verizon MVNO, Pixel 7 is on T-mobile. Not sure if the carrier itself is the reason for the poor battery life.

Not sure if it makes a difference, but I'm currently on T-mobile, but I like having the option to use Verizon if I have to.

I don't want anything bigger than a Pixel 7. Honestly, I'd prefer smaller.

So far, I've been primarily looking at the S23. The Asus Zenphone 9 is nice, but Asus only does something minimal like 2 years of support. Maybe the Sony Xperia 10 IV? Any other options?
 
I'm in for the results of this thread. Also isn't it kinda hard to beat the specs of the pixel 7, isn't that thing like top of the line?
 
