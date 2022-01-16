Recommend me a WQHD Display

B

bob4432

Limp Gawd
Joined
Aug 16, 2005
Messages
178
Looking to update my display and wanted WQHD resolution paired with a small physical size (30" or less).

Use will be surfing, 3d modeling, movie watching, office, Adobe Suite & AAA gaming titles.

Machine Specs:
x570 MB, 5600X CPU, 32GB RAM, WD BLACK SN850 GEN X4 2TB NVMe SSD & a SAPPHIRE RX580 8GB GPU (I plan to upgrade the GPU soon)

Now the kicker - I am cheap and want to stay as close as $200 as possible.

Thanks in advance for your help,
Bob
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top