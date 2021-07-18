Recommend me a Quadro laptop

Long story short, I'm looking for a laptop with the specs below. I don't know much about laptops (don't own one), so I'm not sure where to look. Any advice would be great!



CPU: 6th Gen i7 4Ghz+

Ram: 32GB

Storage: 500GB+ SSD

Video: Quadro P4000/5000

Gigabit Ethernet

17" Display.



I understand that the specs are dated, but this is the info that was given to me.



Thanks!