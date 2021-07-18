Recommend me a Quadro laptop

Long story short, I'm looking for a laptop with the specs below. I don't know much about laptops (don't own one), so I'm not sure where to look. Any advice would be great!
CPU: 6th Gen i7 4Ghz+
Ram: 32GB
Storage: 500GB+ SSD
Video: Quadro P4000/5000
Gigabit Ethernet
17" Display.
I understand that the specs are dated, but this is the info that was given to me.
Thanks!
