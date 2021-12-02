Recommend me a high end monitor

Hello brain trust! Can you please point me at a couple high end display options to consider?



I've got up to $3k in the budget for a new display. The primary intended use is for gaming, but I also do WFH on it 8 hours a day (spreadsheets, power point, video call presentations etc; typical corporate stuff).



I'd like something that has as few compromises as possible. I'm coming off an Acer XB270HU which is fine butdoesn't support HDR and is limited to 2560x1440. Likely i'd keep this Acer as a 2nd panel on the side.



I have a 3090, and tend to upgrade graphics cards yearly or every other year, so a 4k resolution is likely ideal to grow into (3090 can't push ALL games to max settings at 4k, but maybe future cards can). But my displays i tend to keep for 5+ years.



Any size/form factor is fine, I have lots of room in my office to move my desk, mount things on walls, or get a monitor arm and adjust desk/seating accordingly.



What should I be looking at? Thank you so much!