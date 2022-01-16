Recommend me a 4K Display please!

Looking to update my display and wanted WQHD resolution paired with a small physical size (30" or less).



Use will be surfing, 3d modeling, movie watching, office, Adobe Suite & AAA gaming titles.



Machine Specs:

x570 MB, 5600X CPU, 32GB RAM, WD BLACK SN850 GEN X4 2TB NVMe SSD & a SAPPHIRE RX580 8GB GPU (I plan to upgrade the GPU soon)



Now the kicker - I am cheap and want to stay as close as $200 as possible.



Thank you for all the suggestion!



After much thought and looking at a lot of minitors.



I think the best option would be to go with a 4K display. After all the looking, a 2560x1440 would still be giving my RX580 NITRO 8GB card issues, so I feel now I would be wasting $ @ that resolution.



My specs for a 4K display would be no larger than 30” (with a possible exception if the display is such a good deal), small/very small frame, all digital inputs, VESA mount, speakers - they will be used for zoom only, so importance is not a big deal, so please don't let them sway a suggestion. Last color - black w/ black stand w/ exception being if the brand is a different color, please no red/black or anything else black or even a charcoal grey works great for me.



Questions for the forum:



GSync / FreeSync - Necessary? Currently AMD or NVIDIA Specific?



TN or IPS Panel - Make much of a difference or is it even an option @ $300?



Refresh - 60Hz / 144Hz - option @ $300 and if so, can you really tell?



HDR - I will be watching UHD movies on this but again, $300 - is it an option and how much can you tell. I have all the movies or will be buying all the UHDs I watch, so the movies will not be compressed or if they are figure I will encode them @ ~5GB/HR



Would like to spend south of $300 if possible.



Thanks in advance for your help,

Bob