recommend BT speaker with aux-in for laptop

Anker Soundcore 2

Anker Soundcore Flare

Anker Soundcore Motion+

Bose SoundLink Mini II

Bose Soundlink Revolve II

JBL Charge 4

As the title suggests, I'm looking for a Bluetooth speaker with aux-in for my home office. I also want it to be portable so that I can take it to the park and when I travel. My budget is £200.Use is mostly youtube, some music, gaming and the odd movie. I will also use them when I need to quarantine in a hotel room.