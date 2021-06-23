recommend BT speaker with aux-in for laptop

silk186
[H]ard|Gawd
- Joined
- Feb 26, 2008
- Messages
- 1,623
As the title suggests, I'm looking for a Bluetooth speaker with aux-in for my home office. I also want it to be portable so that I can take it to the park and when I travel. My budget is £200.
Use is mostly youtube, some music, gaming and the odd movie. I will also use them when I need to quarantine in a hotel room.
- Anker Soundcore 2
- Anker Soundcore Flare
- Anker Soundcore Motion+
- Bose SoundLink Mini II
- Bose Soundlink Revolve II
- JBL Charge 4
