Recommend an inexpensive but reliable (obviously) PSU for 8x SATA drives

The PSU in my 26 TB box (8x 4TB RAID 6) died. I require a replacement. The MB is some cheapo MSI micro ATX. I believe the raid controller is an older areca 188X. Need a solid inexpensive meat n potatoes PSU where the biggest requirement is the 12v SATA rail(s). Previously used a bunch of y splitters etc. Whoops lol. (at least I still have those avail if needed based on decided replacement purchase ) I used to see a ton of deals on PSU's on slickdeals but currently not seeing jack. Thanks for any recommendations / comments etc.