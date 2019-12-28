Recommend an inexpensive but reliable (obviously) PSU for 8x SATA drives

    hardware_failure

    hardware_failure

    1,285
    Mar 21, 2008
    The PSU in my 26 TB box (8x 4TB RAID 6) died.

    I require a replacement.

    The MB is some cheapo MSI micro ATX. I believe the raid controller is an older areca 188X.

    Need a solid inexpensive meat n potatoes PSU where the biggest requirement is the 12v SATA rail(s). Previously used a bunch of y splitters etc. Whoops lol. (at least I still have those avail if needed based on decided replacement purchase :LOL:)

    I used to see a ton of deals on PSU's on slickdeals but currently not seeing jack.

    Thanks for any recommendations / comments etc.
     
    hardware_failure, Dec 28, 2019 at 5:48 PM
