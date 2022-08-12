Recommend an affordable multi-monitor setup

Hello



An engineering student, currently using a 24" 1920x1200 as my main monitor, with one 20" 1680x1050 and one 19" 1440x900.



My intention is to have one main and one or two auxiliary displays. But I have no idea what size and resolution I should aim for. I use both Windows and linux.



I've been thinking about a 24" 1440p, a 27" 1440p, a 27" UHD or a 28" UHD or maybe 32" UHD for the main display. I disklike the idea of having a "left" and a "right" display and I prefer a main + aux setup. Does this make sense to you?



I assume nobody uses three 16:9 widescreens horizontally side by side. But would a large horizontal main display make sense with two smaller vertical aux displays?



I am writing this in order to not buy something and then immediately think that I should have bought something larger or smaller.



I do not game. Or if I very rarely do, I am totally happy with 60 Hz. I appreciate moderately good color reproduction. I have a limited budget though.