Recommend an affordable multi-monitor setup

K

Kumipersepaviaani

n00b
Joined
Oct 22, 2016
Messages
9
Hello

An engineering student, currently using a 24" 1920x1200 as my main monitor, with one 20" 1680x1050 and one 19" 1440x900.

My intention is to have one main and one or two auxiliary displays. But I have no idea what size and resolution I should aim for. I use both Windows and linux.

I've been thinking about a 24" 1440p, a 27" 1440p, a 27" UHD or a 28" UHD or maybe 32" UHD for the main display. I disklike the idea of having a "left" and a "right" display and I prefer a main + aux setup. Does this make sense to you?

I assume nobody uses three 16:9 widescreens horizontally side by side. But would a large horizontal main display make sense with two smaller vertical aux displays?

I am writing this in order to not buy something and then immediately think that I should have bought something larger or smaller.

I do not game. Or if I very rarely do, I am totally happy with 60 Hz. I appreciate moderately good color reproduction. I have a limited budget though.
 
M

magnetik

Moderator
Staff member
Joined
Jun 6, 2000
Messages
6,095
I use 3 x 40's side by side by side for one of my stations. It worked out pretty well for sitting in front of for long periods of time. (also have a 34" up top) If moving to 4k screens you may or may not need the extra real estate but you could fit 4x1080p screens on one 4k desktop. That would be up to your use case. my screens were under $300 at chinamart. When I upgrade to oleds eventually.. I'll scatter them throughout the house.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top