Recommend an affordable 1440p 120+hz Variable Resfresh Screen?

Hey all,

Stepson has expressed interest in getting into higher refresh rates on his gaming setup.

I'm starting to do some research to see if I can make that happen for the holidays, without an insane budget.

The GPU (2060 Super) and rest of the system is already there, so whats needed now is a monitor.

I'm not very well read on these types of monitors, so I could use all the help I can get. I have done some of my own research, but I don't know if I have any blind spots, so I am looking for some recommendations.

What I am looking for is 1440p, ~27", 120+hz and either G-Sync or Freesync with good Nvidia compatibility.

I'm not looking for the fanciest top end model here. More like a "Bang for the buck" or "Cheapest one that does not suck" type of solution.

Really appreciate any suggestions you guys may have!
 
If you can get an LG 34gk950g, I’d recommend that. It was recently on sale for <$600.

https://slickdeals.net/share/iphone_app/fp/518294

Commonly on sale for $650. The Freesync version is also worth looking into but for some reason right now is higher prices. 34gk950f.

If you want even lower than that then the lg 32gk640f is a good option.

LG 32GK650F-B 32" QHD Gaming Monitor with 144Hz Refresh Rate and Radeon FreeSync Technology https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07FLGR2PN/ref=cm_sw_r_cp_api_i_QI34Db36P9VPR

it is VA though so it will have black smearing, but the bang for the buck is high.
 
The Pixio PX329 is quite well regarded and is sub-$300. Here's a great review about it. Available in 27" and 32", price difference is $30. Personally I always go for the bigger size, since 32" allows you to custom-res ultrawide to get the equivalent of a 29" utlrawide, if you ever want to do that. Doing so in the 27" would be too small. But if 16/9 is all you want, the 27" might be enough and you save $30.
 
euskalzabe said:
The Pixio PX329 is quite well regarded and is sub-$300. Here's a great review about it. Available in 27" and 32", price difference is $30. Personally I always go for the bigger size, since 32" allows you to custom-res ultrawide to get the equivalent of a 29" utlrawide, if you ever want to do that. Doing so in the 27" would be too small. But if 16/9 is all you want, the 27" might be enough and you save $30.
Nice. I'm sure there are some sacrifices at that price, but this is the kind of bang for the buck I am looking for.

Do you know anything about how well it works with Nvidia GPU's?
 
Get the LG C9. They're available for $1600-$2000.

I know that's more than you want to spend, but the difference is that it is much more future proof, thanks to the fact that it supports gsync and 120hz. You will use it for much longer than any other monitor you would buy right now, so it's more bang for your buck.
 
Enhanced Interrogator said:
Get the LG C9. They're available for $1600-$2000.

I know that's more than you want to spend, but the difference is that it is much more future proof, thanks to the fact that it supports gsync and 120hz. You will use it for much longer than any other monitor you would buy right now, so it's more bang for your buck.
I'd totally get that LG C9 for myself (if there only were a smaller one, 55" is way too large for my setup), but the stepson is spoiled enough as it is. I'm not going to make that worse by buying him multiple thousand dollar gear :p
 
Zarathustra[H] said:
Nice. I'm sure there are some sacrifices at that price, but this is the kind of bang for the buck I am looking for.

Do you know anything about how well it works with Nvidia GPU's?
Honestly I don't know because I don't own it, but it's a Freesync display so there's no reason why it won't work properly via Displayport / Gsync compatibility. My Philips monitor isn't certified or anything and works perfectly well, I'd expect the Pixio to work better than mine. Then again, check Amazon reviews, someone might comment on exactly that use case.
 
Mostly, if it's not a G-Sync certified Freesync implementation, you have more research to do.
 
I have a slightly higher tier Pixio, the PX7 Prime. It's been a very nice monitor. 165Hz, 1440p, IPS, and Freesync works flawlessly with my 2080 Ti. It's not going to win any beauty contests but it does everything I need it to and quite well. It has consistently had instant coupons on Amazon between $30-50 for over a month now keeping the price under $400.
 
IdiotInCharge said:
Mostly, if it's not a G-Sync certified Freesync implementation, you have more research to do.
You're correctly: mostly. Pixio is a brand I'd trust to do things right though, unlike a cheapo LG panel or other lesser brands. Pixio is a good brand.
 
euskalzabe said:
You're correctly: mostly. Pixio is a brand I'd trust to do things right though, unlike a cheapo LG panel or other lesser brands. Pixio is a good brand.
I don't trust any brand that isn't tested. G-Sync certification is a shortcut for consumers, but at least look for reviews that objectively verify marketing claims.
 
euskalzabe said:
You're correctly: mostly. Pixio is a brand I'd trust to do things right though, unlike a cheapo LG panel or other lesser brands. Pixio is a good brand.
Really?

I've never heard of Pixio. I figured they were some noname Chinese junk brand. LG on the other hand has a pretty strong reputation and brand recognition.
 
Zarathustra[H] said:
Really?
Somebody correct me if I'm wrong, but I'm pretty sure Pixio is like the current Nokia: engineers from other brands that grouped and created a company more focused on enthusiast gamer type devices. I could be wrong but that's how I remember they formed. And they get pretty decent reviews in their high frame models.
 
euskalzabe said:
Somebody correct me if I'm wrong, but I'm pretty sure Pixio is like the current Nokia: engineers from other brands that grouped and created a company more focused on enthusiast gamer type devices. I could be wrong but that's how I remember they formed. And they get pretty decent reviews in their high frame models.
Interesting.

No wikipedia page.

This is all I could find about them.

https://www.pixiogaming.com/about

At least they are not Chinese. :p
 
euskalzabe said:
The Pixio PX329 is quite well regarded and is sub-$300. Here's a great review about it. Available in 27" and 32", price difference is $30. Personally I always go for the bigger size, since 32" allows you to custom-res ultrawide to get the equivalent of a 29" utlrawide, if you ever want to do that. Doing so in the 27" would be too small. But if 16/9 is all you want, the 27" might be enough and you save $30.
I've read the Pixo often overheat after extended high frame play, something to note.
 
Anyone know the inside scoop about any these 27" 144Hz IPS 1440p monitors?


BenQ EX2780Q

LG 27GL83A-B

ViewSonic VX2758-2KP-MHD

Acer XV272UP (bmiiprzx)
 
I just picked up a lg 27gl850 last week when it was on sale. So far so good and meets your requirements.
 
I just picked this up this afternoon and it is hands down the nicest monitor I have seen. So very happy with it. I had bought an Asus ROG PG279 before hand and the image quality difference between the two is night and day. Deep blacks, amazing panel uniformity, and no backlight bleed. G-Sync and Freesynch compatible, 165Hz, HDR, and even adjustable LED lighting if that's your thing. It's the first flat panel I have used that doesn't make me miss my old Sony CRT, and that is saying a lot.

https://www.gigabyte.com/Monitor/AORUS-FI27Q-P#kf
 
Well, I just ordered the Asus VG27AQ based on Rtings reviews.

It was slightly more money than I wanted to spend, but I'd rather get it right I guess.

Hopefully it does the job well. I'll share experiences on December 25th to 26th or so :p
 
Zarathustra[H] said:
Well, I just ordered the Asus VG27AQ based on Rtings reviews.

It was slightly more money than I wanted to spend, but I'd rather get it right I guess.

Hopefully it does the job well. I'll share experiences on December 25th to 26th or so :p
How are you liking the Asus? I got mine two weeks ago, and having issues with the PC sometimes boots up not only black screen, but the keyboard and mouse don't light up. Requires hard reset of PC. Seems to be just when using DisplayPort.

I might return it and try the LG850 and hope for the best, just cause it's similar.
 
Varmint said:
How are you liking the Asus? I got mine two weeks ago, and having issues with the PC sometimes boots up not only black screen, but the keyboard and mouse don't light up. Requires hard reset of PC. Seems to be just when using DisplayPort.

I might return it and try the LG850 and hope for the best, just cause it's similar.
Well, it's in use on my stepsons rig, so I haven't had much exposure to it.

He seems to like it, and on the few occasions I have checked it out to help him with settings or anything like that, it seems pretty good

No booting issues that I am aware of.

I wonder if that is some sort of grounding issue. Do you have the screen plugged in to an outlet on the same circuit as the PC? Sometimes electronics act up if you plug parts that are used together into different circuits.

I wouldn't change models just over a problem like this. You could also just have received a random bad one. Every manufacturer occasionally has a bad unit. That's why RMA exists.
 
