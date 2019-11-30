Recommend an affordable 1440p 120+hz Variable Resfresh Screen?

Hey all,



Stepson has expressed interest in getting into higher refresh rates on his gaming setup.



I'm starting to do some research to see if I can make that happen for the holidays, without an insane budget.



The GPU (2060 Super) and rest of the system is already there, so whats needed now is a monitor.



I'm not very well read on these types of monitors, so I could use all the help I can get. I have done some of my own research, but I don't know if I have any blind spots, so I am looking for some recommendations.



What I am looking for is 1440p, ~27", 120+hz and either G-Sync or Freesync with good Nvidia compatibility.



I'm not looking for the fanciest top end model here. More like a "Bang for the buck" or "Cheapest one that does not suck" type of solution.



Really appreciate any suggestions you guys may have!