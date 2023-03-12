Recommend a replacement for 2 24" 1920x1200 monitors

ultimatebob
What is a good single widescreen monitor replacement for 2 1920x1200 monitors?
I was thinking of getting a single 38" or 42" widescreen monitor with a resolution of around 3880x1600, but those are somewhat expensive. Is the image quality improvement worth the cost?
