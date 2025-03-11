Recommend a paid AI to replace traditional web searching

the_servicer
I'd like to move away from DuckDuckGo and Google to spend less time browsing links when looking for answers. Which service would you guys recommend?
Can you give Kagi a try? It's paid though, but the search results are clean and actually useful. If you're not ready to pay, Brave Search could be an alternative. Brave at least has started returning results that are independent from google.Thanks for the ideas. Perplexity is the only one I've tried so far. While it isn't always great, it might be good enough to pay for. I try to avoid Google products whenever possible. What about paying for ChatGPT instead of Perplexity?