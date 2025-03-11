  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
Recommend a paid AI to replace traditional web searching

I'd like to move away from DuckDuckGo and Google to spend less time browsing links when looking for answers. Which service would you guys recommend?
 
Perplexity

Basically chatgpt doing Google searches for you then answering with linked sources.
 
Thanks for the ideas. Perplexity is the only one I've tried so far. While it isn't always great, it might be good enough to pay for. I try to avoid Google products whenever possible. What about paying for ChatGPT instead of Perplexity?
 
Can you give Kagi a try? It's paid though, but the search results are clean and actually useful. If you're not ready to pay, Brave Search could be an alternative. Brave at least has started returning results that are independent from google.
 
