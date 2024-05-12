Recommend a guide for undervolting 7800x3d?

Dreamerbydesign
Greetings-
I am running a 7800x3d in a Fractal Terra, with axp90-53 hsf. Its actually running decent, but I know I could undervolt it and tweak it to run cooler without loosing too much performance. The problem is there are many guides and videos, and I am guessing some are outdated.
I am using a Asrock B650i PG Lightning motherboard, ddr5 6000 CL 30 ram.
Can someone recommend a guide they have used with good results?
