Recommend a guide for undervolting 7800x3d?

Dreamerbydesign

Feb 3, 2008
Greetings-

I am running a 7800x3d in a Fractal Terra, with axp90-53 hsf. Its actually running decent, but I know I could undervolt it and tweak it to run cooler without loosing too much performance. The problem is there are many guides and videos, and I am guessing some are outdated.

I am using a Asrock B650i PG Lightning motherboard, ddr5 6000 CL 30 ram.

Can someone recommend a guide they have used with good results?
 
