Recommend a general all purpose desktop replacement laptop (15-17")?

Hello, I've been out of the loop for quite awhile with laptops. I've done plenty of research but just looking to also get some word of mouth as well. I'm looking for a good general all purpose laptop. This will mostly serve as a desktop replacement laptop, I generally never travel with it save for a couple times a year if that, so weight isn't as issue. I do like moving it around occasionally to the kitchen or living room, but once again, portability is not an issue. It mostly stays on my desk in my bedroom 80% of the time. The thing is, my needs aren't necessarily high. It's just for general web browsing and doing my usual office suite work and photo organizing, basically it houses my life in terms of all my data and information. I do watch a lot of videos and movies on my computer. Youtube/Netflix/TV all in high order. I don't really game much, if I do it's old titles that aren't very demanding. The thing is I really want high build quality because I keep my laptops for a long time. My current is a MacBook Pro Retina 2012 (the very first one they made). But it's getting long in the tooth and the touchpad doesn't work. Honestly if I could just get the touchpad fixed maybe I could still use it.. but it's considered vintage now by Apple and the model itself is going to be 8 years old. So I really value build quality and a high quality screen. I don't want a touch screen and I don't need 4K or anything, just something good for watching movies. I don't really have a set budget honestly. I've been looking at things like the Acer Aspire 5 all the way to the MacBook Pro 16" that came out a couple months ago. I also checked out the Dell XPS 15 and that looks very appealing as well, but I've read reviews that it can have some assorted problems like freezing and other little bugs and glitches which is making me reluctant. I don't really want a "gaming" laptop either because I don't game enough to really take advantage of it. I also like laptops that are reasonably quiet and don't have loud fans. Any suggestions?