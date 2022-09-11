Recertified Amazon Echo Show 5 (2021 Model), $36.99

Zepher
[H]ipster Replacement
- Joined
- Sep 29, 2001
- Messages
- 19,635
Just saw that Amazon has recertified Show 5's for $36.99. Should look new and comes with same warranty as a new unit.
https://www.amazon.com/Certified-Refurbished-release-display-Charcoal/dp/B08KJPTY7M
"A Certified Refurbished Echo Show 5 is refurbished, tested, and certified to look and work like new and comes with the same limited warranty as a new device.
Certified Refurbished Amazon devices may be packaged in generic Amazon-branded boxes."
I have a few of them and use them as clocks and alarms, and they notify me when packages arrive, or someone is at the door (have a Ring Doorbell).
I have a few of them and use them as clocks and alarms, and they notify me when packages arrive, or someone is at the door (have a Ring Doorbell).