Recertified Amazon Echo Show 5 (2021 Model), $36.99

Just saw that Amazon has recertified Show 5's for $36.99. Should look new and comes with same warranty as a new unit."A Certified Refurbished Echo Show 5 is refurbished, tested, and certified to look and work like new and comes with the same limited warranty as a new device.Certified Refurbished Amazon devices may be packaged in generic Amazon-branded boxes."I have a few of them and use them as clocks and alarms, and they notify me when packages arrive, or someone is at the door (have a Ring Doorbell).