Recertified Amazon Echo Show 5 (2021 Model), $36.99

Zepher

Zepher

[H]ipster Replacement
Joined
Sep 29, 2001
Messages
19,635
Just saw that Amazon has recertified Show 5's for $36.99. Should look new and comes with same warranty as a new unit.
https://www.amazon.com/Certified-Refurbished-release-display-Charcoal/dp/B08KJPTY7M

"A Certified Refurbished Echo Show 5 is refurbished, tested, and certified to look and work like new and comes with the same limited warranty as a new device.
Certified Refurbished Amazon devices may be packaged in generic Amazon-branded boxes."

1662922952117.png


I have a few of them and use them as clocks and alarms, and they notify me when packages arrive, or someone is at the door (have a Ring Doorbell).
 
S

SamirD

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Mar 22, 2015
Messages
5,496
[Chorus: Michael Jackson and Rockwell]
I always feel like somebody's watchin' me
And I have no privacy (Oh-oh-oh)
I always feel like somebody's watchin' me
Tell me, is it just a dream?

:ROFLMAO::ROFLMAO::ROFLMAO::ROFLMAO::ROFLMAO:

Solid deal though otherwise as 50% off is quite nice and you can't even get a nice alarm clock for that much these days...
 
