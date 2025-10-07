  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
Recently got into video and image AI generation. Can i buy a GPU to run AI tasks only while using my 3080 ti for other intensive things?

Off the wall question I know but I'd rather be gaming or surfing the web while generating AI on the same system.

I could throw together another system for AI but I'd rather it all run on one.

Setup would be:
5800x
Run of the mill desktop mobo, forgot the model
32 gigs ddr4
3080 ti
(Insert commercial gpu)
New PSU that can handle it all
Multiple monitors
 
so all the ai slop is your fault eh?! ;)
probably, just stick with another nv card.
 
