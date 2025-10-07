Recently got into video and image AI generation. Can i buy a GPU to run AI tasks only while using my 3080 ti for other intensive things?

CleanSlate
Off the wall question I know but I'd rather be gaming or surfing the web while generating AI on the same system.
I could throw together another system for AI but I'd rather it all run on one.
Setup would be:
5800x
Run of the mill desktop mobo, forgot the model
32 gigs ddr4
3080 ti
(Insert commercial gpu)
New PSU that can handle it all
Multiple monitors
