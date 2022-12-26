Recently got a 32" 165hz display, still using my 24" display as secondary and noticing "lag"?

A

AjFreimuth

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Jan 29, 2008
Messages
1,197
So I have the Monoprice Darkmatter 32" 2560x1440 165hz display, and a basic Dell 24" 1080p display.
I am running an AMD Ryzen 5 5600X, 32GB of ram, and a 6700XT video card.

Since I've got the 32" display I've noticed my system will stutter/lag at times when my 2nd display has something (Most of the time Chrome) running on it. it isn't constant and if I click on a different tab then go back it stops. I also noticed when unlocking my PC that things on my 32" take a moment to respond to clicks like opening a program/app.

Do you think this is caused by the different refresh rates? I'm running Windows 11 Pro with all current updates, and all drivers updated.
 
sharknice

sharknice

2[H]4U
Joined
Nov 12, 2012
Messages
3,077
My guess is it's chrome trying to be clever and save power when it's out of focus.

I doubt it has to do with refresh rates.

I use windows 10 and Vivaldi, but I run 8 monitors with several different refresh rates and I haven't had that problem.
 
