Recently got a 32" 165hz display, still using my 24" display as secondary and noticing "lag"?

So I have the Monoprice Darkmatter 32" 2560x1440 165hz display, and a basic Dell 24" 1080p display.

I am running an AMD Ryzen 5 5600X, 32GB of ram, and a 6700XT video card.



Since I've got the 32" display I've noticed my system will stutter/lag at times when my 2nd display has something (Most of the time Chrome) running on it. it isn't constant and if I click on a different tab then go back it stops. I also noticed when unlocking my PC that things on my 32" take a moment to respond to clicks like opening a program/app.



Do you think this is caused by the different refresh rates? I'm running Windows 11 Pro with all current updates, and all drivers updated.