Recent visit to Microcenter - what it was like inside

Not sure where to place this thread.. mods, please feel free to move this to a more appropriate location

Sorry that it took me a while to get these off my phone but after Christmas my son and I went to the Rockville, Maryland (northeast suburb of Washington DC) Microcenter. Not having been inside one since the human malware situation started, I was curious if the experienced had changed any from before. And since there are only 25 such stores in 16 states, there are probably more than a few of you who have never been inside one. So to help quench your curiosity on what it is like inside, I took a few random pictures. The pictures make it as if the store was fairly empty but it WAS crowded that day.. checkout look 15+ minutes with 3 lanes being used!! Take care everybody!!

microcenter (1).JPGmicrocenter (2).JPGmicrocenter (3).JPGmicrocenter (4).JPGmicrocenter (5).JPGmicrocenter (6).JPGmicrocenter (7).JPGmicrocenter (8).JPGmicrocenter (9).JPGmicrocenter (10).JPGmicrocenter (11).JPGmicrocenter (12).JPGmicrocenter (13).JPGmicrocenter (14).JPGmicrocenter (15).JPGmicrocenter (16).JPGmicrocenter (17).JPGmicrocenter (18).JPGmicrocenter (19).JPGmicrocenter (20).JPGmicrocenter (21).JPG
 
