Recent visit to Microcenter - what it was like inside

Not sure where to place this thread.. mods, please feel free to move this to a more appropriate locationSorry that it took me a while to get these off my phone but after Christmas my son and I went to the Rockville, Maryland (northeast suburb of Washington DC) Microcenter. Not having been inside one since the human malware situation started, I was curious if the experienced had changed any from before. And since there are only 25 such stores in 16 states, there are probably more than a few of you who have never been inside one. So to help quench your curiosity on what it is like inside, I took a few random pictures. The pictures make it as if the store was fairly empty but it WAS crowded that day.. checkout look 15+ minutes with 3 lanes being used!! Take care everybody!!