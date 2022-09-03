Recent pickup KDS AV-195TF Avitron Series (19in FD Trinitron)

Surprise pickup for me today as I had no intention of picking up another crt.I typically stay away from off brand monitors like KDS but it seems the Avitron series was worth some investigation. The FD Trinitron tube with 24mm dot pitch got the best of me so decided to order one and see if this was "hidden gem" of displays that went under the radar. A quck google results in a mix of "Love it" with a little "Hate it! " for good measure. When she arrives I plan to open her up and clean out the insides and a retrobrite of the exterior.Hopefully she will be a supported model in Windas and I can do a complete WPB . I think the comparable Sony unit was the Sony CPD G400.