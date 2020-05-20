Recent PC Games are buggy ... this has to stop

Folks don't want to play buggy, incomplete or not made right games. For example, here's a screen shot from Metro Exodus / Sam's Story. Would be no problem except it's far from being the only such occurrence (with respect to graphics mishaps) and other such things like how a stalker will suddenly appear from out of a water puddle and then be hitting you even though you were 40 ft away when he emerged. Just plain ole bad programming if you ask me but maybe I'm wrong here - comments definitely welcome.I call the following screen shot The Invisible Sam Man. Did a hard reboot and nothing I try can change it. It used to work but Epic made a change (the load screen, when you press E ... it used to have a smooth transition into the game but now the screen freezes and then snap jumps you into the game ... something changed somewhere