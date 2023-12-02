Recent AM5 upgrade, bad luck, user upgrade or Internet went easy on it ?

power on from no power, restart, wake, everything outside being in the OS seem to be terrible. 1 would not have been that big of an issue if AMD drivers did not necessitate to be installed with windows in safe mode, it is just not that they would not install otherwise despite the OS not being 24 hours old with little installed-running on it, but they jammed the computer so bad it would not restart or close, needed hard shutdown. Said drivers or the iGPU hardware seem worse than very old Intel iGPU, maybe it was seen just as a debugging tool for when your discrete GPU seem to fail. For 3, one big issue with them is that once a simple OpenGL scene get just a bit large (seem to happen when it get too close to 512mb of vram) the drivers crash and hard, the monitor become all black for a little while.

Just used what felt like deals on BlackFriday to upgrade to a 7900x, 64 gig DDR-5 6000mhz setup from a 3900x 32 gig 3200mhz setup.I am not sure if a lot is new windows install vs a bloated old one or if reviewer test shorter and better made code base than mine but one of my most common work task went from 2:08 minute down to 1:01 minute. Stuff that took 50 minutes on an old 4 core 3570k something are now down to 2 minute something.So the advertised performance are there, but the platform experience on a MSI X670-p WIFI on the latest bios has been quite bad.One could say why does iGPU matter on CPU that price, well the GPU market has not been that good in a long time and the 7900x/7950x are very powerful, very high core counts affair, the I need a lot of CPU while I do not mind the GPU (or not use one that has video output on it) is much clearer for them than said playing game with those instead of doing it on a 7800x3d, lot of people on Intel platform have stayed on their iGPU that support 3-4 monitor really well and can run low demand, pro vulkan-openGL industrial-visual application without much issues.Where the reviewer at launch assumed the issues would be fixed and massed out in the first year of launch ? (as I did, I heard about the slow boot time being common, but I thought it was a 2022-early 2023 bios issue)Has people went easy on the AM5 platform, should have stayed on my nice x570 AM4 with a 5950x instead, waiting for the second generation of AM5 motherboard (could explain in part why the 5950x stay so expensive...)?Or was I unlucky/did not follow good AM5 protocol to setup my computer, I updated the bios first before doing anything, installed windows, tried to let AMD auto-detect drivers app do its thing.