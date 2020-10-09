Received by 3090 FE today - having weird issue with my z390 asrock taichi mb - "b2" error code

This one has me stumped. Installed my new card today, fired up Apex Legends and played it for about an hour or so - all of a sudden the game hard locks / graphics frozen / audio stops, can't do anything. I look at my motherboard LED error code and it has "b2" - I reboot....and it won't POST - only shows "b2".(which seems to indicate gpu error) I took out the 3090, put my old card back in - boots up fine. Put the 3090 back in, boots up fine - played a bit of apex again - same exact thing happens. Now I notice I can pop the CMOS battery and then the computer will boot. If I am in windows and reboot.....it won't reboot, gets stuck on the b2 error until I pop the CMOS again. Any ideas? My power supply is a brand new seasonic 850w. CPU is i9-9900k. Hope I don't have to RMA this card and wait 6 months to get a new one, heh.
 
Starting here... follow the pic. Then run DDU with the latest drivers. Remove any OC's you may have especially on the card, these don't have much room.
daisy chain.jpg
 
Top