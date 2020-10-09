Received by 3090 FE today - having weird issue with my z390 asrock taichi mb - "b2" error code

This one has me stumped. Installed my new card today, fired up Apex Legends and played it for about an hour or so - all of a sudden the game hard locks / graphics frozen / audio stops, can't do anything. I look at my motherboard LED error code and it has "b2" - I reboot....and it won't POST - only shows "b2".(which seems to indicate gpu error) I took out the 3090, put my old card back in - boots up fine. Put the 3090 back in, boots up fine - played a bit of apex again - same exact thing happens. Now I notice I can pop the CMOS battery and then the computer will boot. If I am in windows and reboot.....it won't reboot, gets stuck on the b2 error until I pop the CMOS again. Any ideas? My power supply is a brand new seasonic 850w. CPU is i9-9900k. Hope I don't have to RMA this card and wait 6 months to get a new one, heh.