Rebuilding Plex and NAS setup into 1 ProxMon Setup

Has anyone have experience with the following Case/Mobo combo?



Motherboard: AsRock Rack X470D4U 258$ Amazon

Case: SilverStone Technology CS381B 350$ Amazon

Power Supply: Seasonic FOCUS SGX-500, 500W 80+ Gold 100$

Processor: 1600AF Amazon 85$

Cooling: Cooler Master MasterLiquid Lite 240 AIO CPU Liquid Cooler 54.99$ Newegg

Storage Controller: LSI 9211-8i SAS SATA 50$ Ebay

Memory qty2: Team T-FORCE VULCAN Z 16GB DDR4 2666 60$ Newegg

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Cost without Drives pre-Tax 1000$



I have an itch to do something more flexible, new, and powerful. I want to experiment with GPU pass through, Multi VM setups, Containers etc...



Their is nothing wrong with my current setup, but current NAS NL-36 micro server is getting long in the tooth and my Plex server is a compact ITX i5 4400s with 8GB ram. Nothing Fancy and I don't do alot of Transcoding or 4K but the flexibility is just not there and room to grow is limited.