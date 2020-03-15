Rebuilding Plex and NAS setup into 1 ProxMon Setup

Vengance_01
Supreme [H]ardness
- Joined
- Dec 23, 2001
- Messages
- 5,909
Has anyone have experience with the following Case/Mobo combo?
Motherboard: AsRock Rack X470D4U 258$ Amazon
Case: SilverStone Technology CS381B 350$ Amazon
Power Supply: Seasonic FOCUS SGX-500, 500W 80+ Gold 100$
Processor: 1600AF Amazon 85$
Cooling: Cooler Master MasterLiquid Lite 240 AIO CPU Liquid Cooler 54.99$ Newegg
Storage Controller: LSI 9211-8i SAS SATA 50$ Ebay
Memory qty2: Team T-FORCE VULCAN Z 16GB DDR4 2666 60$ Newegg
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Cost without Drives pre-Tax 1000$
I have an itch to do something more flexible, new, and powerful. I want to experiment with GPU pass through, Multi VM setups, Containers etc...
Their is nothing wrong with my current setup, but current NAS NL-36 micro server is getting long in the tooth and my Plex server is a compact ITX i5 4400s with 8GB ram. Nothing Fancy and I don't do alot of Transcoding or 4K but the flexibility is just not there and room to grow is limited.
Motherboard: AsRock Rack X470D4U 258$ Amazon
Case: SilverStone Technology CS381B 350$ Amazon
Power Supply: Seasonic FOCUS SGX-500, 500W 80+ Gold 100$
Processor: 1600AF Amazon 85$
Cooling: Cooler Master MasterLiquid Lite 240 AIO CPU Liquid Cooler 54.99$ Newegg
Storage Controller: LSI 9211-8i SAS SATA 50$ Ebay
Memory qty2: Team T-FORCE VULCAN Z 16GB DDR4 2666 60$ Newegg
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Cost without Drives pre-Tax 1000$
I have an itch to do something more flexible, new, and powerful. I want to experiment with GPU pass through, Multi VM setups, Containers etc...
Their is nothing wrong with my current setup, but current NAS NL-36 micro server is getting long in the tooth and my Plex server is a compact ITX i5 4400s with 8GB ram. Nothing Fancy and I don't do alot of Transcoding or 4K but the flexibility is just not there and room to grow is limited.
Last edited: