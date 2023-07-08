Rebuild Sale - Quadro P2000, Ryzen 3700x, Network in a box, SmartThings, other things, more to come

Finally getting ready to offload some parts now that I'm back in the states and starting rebuilds of my own stuff. Will have more to come but for now I'll just list as I free things up, was waiting for a buddy to do a build of his own but I'm tired of waiting lol.



US shipping only, PayPal for payments (prefer FF but that's up to you), shipping is usually the next business day but can sometimes hit 2x days if I get busy with work. Heat and all that in sig, been here a while lol.



For Sale:



EVGA RTX 3060 - $210 Shipped - SOLD!

Ryzen 5600x - $110 Shipped - SOLD!

i5 10400 - $85 Ship ped - SOLD!

Trijicon ACOG 4x32 w/fiberlight + honeycomb with mounting plate for RMR (black, SI) - $650 Shipped/Insured/Signature - SOLD!

NVIDIA Quadro P2000 - $105 Shipped - SOLD!

Patriot 32 GB DDR3 12800 Kit (4x8) Black HeatSpreaders - $12 Shipped - SOLD!

Long Ass HDMI 2.0 cables (1x 25ft and 1x 35ft) - $22 Shipped - SOLD!



Ryzen 3700x - $70 Shipped - CPU only, for an extra $10 I can fish out the medium 3rd gen AMD cooler, not the short one but not the RGB one, can't remember how they named those, the middle one. Just pulled 7-11-23 from my Plex server UNRAID box to be replaced by a 3950x to give me more options for VM's as a test bench. Ran a peaceful life never having more than 4 cores ever maxed since it was a GPU accelerated Plex install with just one VM.



Network in a box - $200 Shipped - Got a bit of a bundle here. I finally made the jump to all the new Unifi stuff so I pulled all my old network out and I'm hoping to sell it as a bundle. The router is a Ubiquiti EdgeRouter4 that's been factory reset and updated to the latest it can grab (though in this test we were double NAT so it might not have seen the very latest updates, check once you use it). This is mounted in the rack mount (1U) holder from Ubiquiti. For switches there are 2x TP Link rack mount 24 port gigabit switches (TL-SG1024). Not managed but they served me damn well up until the pull about a week ago. I only ever used one at a time, the other was just racked as an on hand spare, I tried to swap between them every year but one most likely has more run time then the other. For an access point I have a Unifi AP-AC-LR in there, also factory reset. These are the 24v AP's so I've included a POE injector (only mounted and used for testing) if you don't have a POE switch that can do 24v or if you are only using stuff in the box. There's power cables for everything, plus a couple shorter patch cables for you to at least get everything hooked together and running plus one long one (50 feet maybe? no clue, it's still wrapped) for AP placement in a pinch. Finally I tossed in 3x sealed 100 piece bags of RJ45's from Belkin because I have too damn many of these things after doing installs for almost 20 years lol)



Samsung SmartThings Whole Kit - $110 Shipped - Another bundle here. This was one of those "great idea moments from about 3 years ago. Bought a v2 hub and a bunch of sensors thinking I would build my own home system. Short story is I mounted the hub (I did drill out 2 of the mounting holes, there's like 50 to pick from, only drilled 2), used the smart 110 plug to control the Christmas tree every year, and gave up on the project when trying to get my ceiling fan to work with a smart switch that I ended up trashing. Everything else just stayed in a box in the basement still in box, only one sensor was opened just to look at it, but because they made their way to the bottom of the box some of the boxes have bent corners and 2 or 3 of them are techically "opened" because the goop on the tape seal from the factory couldn't hold both sides of the boxes so they are just sitting there half attached lol. Kit will include: 1x V2 SmartThings hub no box, 1x 110 smart outlet no box, 5x multipurpose sensors (google them, most basic use is as door/window sensors) still in box, 1x Motion Sensor still in box. I'm also including an unused Aeotec MicroSwitch 2nd Edition (AEODSC26103-US). I don't even remember what the hell the original idea was behind this one but it was purchased at the same time, maybe I was thinking of using this to fix the ceiling fan, no clue lol. FULL DISCLOSURE - when I pulled it down some of the batteries (AA) were starting to make that crusty shit, I gave it a quick once over with a cotton ball and alcohol and it cleaned up, there's likely still a hair of crust here and there, you can pull the tabs if you want but I tested with batteries and zero issues, figured it was worth mentioning. Start your own smart home today!



More to come, still need to retire one old server, and maybe some other shit to pay for some stuff I got planned coming up, likely some gameboys and stuff if anyone is into retro gaming