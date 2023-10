Rebuild Sale - 3x GameBoy Colors, ER4 Network in a box, SmartThings, other things, more to come

Finally getting ready to offload some parts now that I'm back in the states and starting rebuilds of my own stuff. Will have more to come but for now I'll just list as I free things up, was waiting for a buddy to do a build of his own but I'm tired of waiting lol.



US shipping only, PayPal for payments (prefer FF but that's up to you), shipping is usually the next business day but can sometimes hit 2x days if I get busy with work. Heat and all that in sig, been here a while lol.



For Sale:



EVGA RTX 3060 - $210 Shipped - SOLD!

Ryzen 5600x - $110 Shipped - SOLD!

i5 10400 - $85 Ship ped - SOLD!

Trijicon ACOG 4x32 w/fiberlight + honeycomb with mounting plate for RMR (black, SI) - $650 Shipped/Insured/Signature - SOLD!

NVIDIA Quadro P2000 - $105 Shipped - SOLD!

Patriot 32 GB DDR3 12800 Kit (4x8) Black HeatSpreaders - $12 Shipped - SOLD!

Long Ass HDMI 2.0 cables (1x 25ft and 1x 35ft) - $22 Shipped - SOLD!

Ryzen 3700x - $70 Shipped - SOLD!





Gameboy Color (Solid Purple-Grape) - $60 Shipped - Another project that sounded like a great idea, was going to get every GBC from the launch colors and make an art project out of them. Guess how far that got lol. Anyways, this one is in the best shape of the 3 I'm actually selling. There's a few marks on the screen, nothing deep or noticeable in gameplay. Volume works fine, boots into games fine. All the buttons on this one were fine out the gate but I did open up all 3 to clean the silicone contacts and get the worst of dust off the speakers and buttons (cotton balls, qtips, and 90% ISO and a toothbrush), the other units needed it for their buttons but this one was fine. This one is good to ship ASAP. 100% original OEM, all stickers present. I do have pictures of this running WarioLand 3 to prove it works (and to prep for Ebay if these don't sell), NO GAMES INCLUDED.



Gameboy Color (Solid Light Green-Kiwi) - $55 Shipped - Another one, this one has a bit of grime on the buttons that a quick cleaning pass couldn't get, will likely need a gentle scrape but I wasn't going that deep. This one is missing the battery cover sticker (cover is there) and the serial number sticker, model sticker is there. This one has a few more marks on the screen but also has one deeper one you can actually feel with your fingernail off to the side where the power light is. It's not over the screen but it is there. Buttons on this one were hit or miss before cleaning but afterwards I had no issues. Plays fine now, volume good, buttons check out, all that jazz. I do have pictures of this running WarioLand 3 to prove it works (and to prep for Ebay if these don't sell), NO GAMES INCLUDED.



Gameboy Color (Solid Teal) - $50 Shipped - Another one, this one was the "worst" of the 3. This one is missing the battery door entirely but I will be holding it for a day or two extra as I already have a replacement on the way, hopefully it color matches but it's coming already and I'll ship with it included, whether it matches or not. New door is supposed to have it's sticker. Other 2 stickers are here. Screen on this one is in-between the grape and kiwi ones, there is one longer scratch and it's part in the viewing area but you can't feel this one, not that deep. I don't find it bothersome but you can see it depending on the angle of the lights behind/above you. This one had batteries go bad in it at some point, the terminals have that crust shit on them. I hit them as good as I could with a toothbrush and ISO, it got to be clean enough to work again but it's totally still got some crud there on both sides of the terminals so be aware. Again, no battery door but will show up with whatever comes in that I got off ebay as soon as it gets here. Since the cleaning all buttons work, volume, etc. I do have pictures of this running WarioLand 3 to prove it works (and to prep for Ebay if these don't sell), NO GAMES INCLUDED. WILL NOT SHIP UNTIL BATTERY DOOR COMES IN, so it WILL be delayed a few days.



Gameboy Color (Buy ALL 3 of the above units in a pack) - $155 Shipped - Save a few bucks and buy all 3 of the above in one swoop.



Network in a box - $180 Shipped - Got a bit of a bundle here. I finally made the jump to all the new Unifi stuff so I pulled all my old network out and I'm hoping to sell it as a bundle. The router is a Ubiquiti EdgeRouter4 that's been factory reset and updated to the latest it can grab (though in this test we were double NAT so it might not have seen the very latest updates, check once you use it). This is mounted in the rack mount (1U) holder from Ubiquiti. For switches there are 2x TP Link rack mount 24 port gigabit switches (TL-SG1024). Not managed but they served me damn well up until the pull about a week ago. I only ever used one at a time, the other was just racked as an on hand spare, I tried to swap between them every year but one most likely has more run time then the other. For an access point I have a Unifi AP-AC-LR in there, also factory reset. These are the 24v AP's so I've included a POE injector (only mounted and used for testing) if you don't have a POE switch that can do 24v or if you are only using stuff in the box. There's power cables for everything, plus a couple shorter patch cables for you to at least get everything hooked together and running plus one long one (50 feet maybe? no clue, it's still wrapped) for AP placement in a pinch. Finally I tossed in 3x sealed 100 piece bags of RJ45's from Belkin because I have too damn many of these things after doing installs for almost 20 years lol)



Samsung SmartThings Whole Kit - $100 Shipped - Another bundle here. This was one of those "great idea moments from about 3 years ago. Bought a v2 hub and a bunch of sensors thinking I would build my own home system. Short story is I mounted the hub (I did drill out 2 of the mounting holes, there's like 50 to pick from, only drilled 2), used the smart 110 plug to control the Christmas tree every year, and gave up on the project when trying to get my ceiling fan to work with a smart switch that I ended up trashing. Everything else just stayed in a box in the basement still in box, only one sensor was opened just to look at it, but because they made their way to the bottom of the box some of the boxes have bent corners and 2 or 3 of them are techically "opened" because the goop on the tape seal from the factory couldn't hold both sides of the boxes so they are just sitting there half attached lol. Kit will include: 1x V2 SmartThings hub no box, 1x 110 smart outlet no box, 5x multipurpose sensors (google them, most basic use is as door/window sensors) still in box, 1x Motion Sensor still in box. I'm also including an unused Aeotec MicroSwitch 2nd Edition (AEODSC26103-US). I don't even remember what the hell the original idea was behind this one but it was purchased at the same time, maybe I was thinking of using this to fix the ceiling fan, no clue lol. FULL DISCLOSURE - when I pulled it down some of the batteries (AA) were starting to make that crusty shit, I gave it a quick once over with a cotton ball and alcohol and it cleaned up, there's likely still a hair of crust here and there, you can pull the tabs if you want but I tested with batteries and zero issues, figured it was worth mentioning. Start your own smart home today!



More to come, still need to retire one old server, and maybe some other shit to pay for some stuff I got planned coming up, likely some gameboys and stuff if anyone is into retro gaming