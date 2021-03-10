Reboots when starting cmd

Hello everyone. I have been experiencing problems with my PC for a while. Hardware configuration is Jingsha brand dual x79 motherboard. The two cpu are Xeon e5 2689 and the ram is 64gb ddr3 at 1866mhz. I also have a gtx 770, but I don't use it, since the tasks I do with this PC are focused on server tasks. The problems I experience are constant reboots when both are in use. When I run a server for minecraft using a .bat file, a few seconds after the cmd window starts, the pc restarts. This happens randomly and once it happens, subsequent attempts to start the server trigger constant reboots. The problem was fixed when I unplugged one of the cpu. Now i was mining monero. At first the pc did not give problems for approximately 8 hours, but suddenly the pc restarted and from this point on, the pc constantly restarted when running the monero miner. I disconnected a cpu and it seems that the problem was solved, but at dawn the pc rebooted at some point. I suspect that the problem may be the power supply that has already been used for a few years and is not a very good brand. It is a 700w Aerocool Kcas. I would like to know your opinion of what the problem could be before buying a new power supply. Thanks.